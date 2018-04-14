US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria; explosions heard

Washington: President Donald Trump announced today that a joint US-British-French operation had been launched on Syria, targeting the “criminal” regime of Bashar al-Assad and saying an alleged chemical attack had marked a “significant escalation.” Washington: President Donald Trump announced today that a joint US-British-French operation had been launched on Syria, targeting the “criminal” regime of Bashar al-Assad and saying an alleged chemical attack had marked a “significant escalation.”

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said in a primetime televised address to the nation. After which huge blasts heard in Syria’s capital. Loud explosions light up skies over Syrian capital, heavy smoke as President Trump announces airstrikes. “A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.” Trump also added that Russia failed to ‘keep promise’ on Syria chemical weapons.

Several huge explosions were heard in Syria’s capital early today, AFP’s correspondent there said, as US President Donald Trump announced strikes on the country were under way. Syrian state television also reported a US attack on Syria, in coordination with France and Britain. Trump said the strikes would aim to deter chemical weapons use by the Syrian government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside Damascus left more than 40 people dead.