US drone strike kill four near Pak-Afghan border

Islamabad : A US drone attack along Pakistan’s mountainous border with Afghanistan on Thursday killed four suspected militants, officials said, the latest strike near the tribal region where hideouts of the Haqqani network have been targeted.

The exact site of the attack was not known, but according to officials it was very close to Kurram tribal district in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in restive northwestern Pakistan. Hideouts of the Haqqani militant networks have been targeted in recent drone strikes in the region. Four people were killed in the attack but the identity of those killed is not known, security sources said.

If confirmed, it would be the fourth drone attack inside Pakistan since Donald Trump became the US President. Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that it was not yet confirmed if the drone had hit targets inside Pakistan.”The said press report (that drone hit Pakistan) is yet to be confirmed. We are checking with the relevant quarters,” he said.

“Pakistan in principle has condemned the drone attacks as they are counter-productive and violate the sovereignty of Pakistan,” Faisal said. The Haqqani network has carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against US interests in Afghanistan. The group is also blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people. Afghanistan has witnessed some of the worst terrorist attacks killing scores of people. It blames Pakistan-based terror groups for these attacks. In June, Afghanistan cut all cricketing ties with Pakistan after a deadly bomb attack which the country’s intelligence agency blamed on militants backed by Islamabad. The bombing in Kabul had killed at least 90 people. Pakistan had rejected the Afghan allegations as “baseless”.