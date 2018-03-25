US destroyer sails near South China Sea island 

Washington : A US destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of a Beijing-claimed island in the South China Sea, according to a defence official. On Friday, the USS Mustin sailed close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, an island chain also claimed by the Philippines, the official told CNN.

The US Navy conducts regular Freedom of Navigation operations in the region with the unstated goal of challenging China’s huge, disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea. “All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the US will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Lt. Cdr. Nicole Schwegman, US Pacific Fleet spokeswoman, said. However, China’s Defence Ministry in a statement late Friday called the American behaviour a “serious political and military provocation against China.