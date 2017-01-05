US councilman posts ad seeking staffer to battle Trump regime

New York : A US city councilman has put out an unusual job listing seeking a staffer to battle the ‘Donald Trump regime’ and resist the “threats” it poses to American democratic values.

Brooklyn city councilman Brad Lander, in an unusual job listing for a communications director that he posted on several employment sites, said he is looking for someone to help “resist the threats of the Trump regime to American democratic values and vulnerable constituencies”.

When not taking on the leader of the free world, the staffer will also do more mundane tasks, like overseeing media strategy and communications, according to the job posting put out by the Democratic leader.

Lander told the New York Daily News that he name-dropped President-elect Trump because people all over the city are “hungry to be involved” in upcoming fights over issues like climate change and immigration. “People are genuinely worried and recognise that if we’re going to be successful protecting people’s rights, we’re going to have to be organised and loud,” he said.