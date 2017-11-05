US climate report contradicts Trump, WH downplays it

blame it on humans

Washington : Directly contradicting much of the Trump administration’s position on climate change, 13 federal agencies unveiled a scientific report that said humans are the dominant cause of the global temperature rise that has created the warmest period in the history of civilization.

The White House sought to downplay the major climate change report released on Friday that showed global annually averaged surface air temperature has increased by about 1.0 degree Celsius over the last 115 years, the New York Times reported.

The global, long-term warming trend is “unambiguous”, the report said, and there is “no convincing alternative explanation” that anything other than humans — the cars we drive, the power plants we operate, the forests we destroy — are to blame.

The White House while approving the report said it supported “rigorous scientific analysis and debate” but added that the climate was “always changing”.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said it was not certain how sensitive the Earth’s climate was to greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Science Special Report was compiled by US government scientists. It argued that it is “extremely likely” that human activity is causing rapid global warming with dire consequences for the US and the world.