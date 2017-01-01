US blacklists 7 Pakistanis

Islamabad : The US has slapped sanctions on seven Pakistani entities associated with the country’s missile programme, said a media report. An official notification by the US Department of Commerce said that the entities added to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) list “have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US,” Dawn reported. All seven have been placed on the entity list under the destination of Pakistan.

They are identified as Ahad International, Air Weapons Complex, Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Maritime Technology Complex National Engineering and Scientific Commission, New Auto Engineering and Universal Tooling Services.

Pakistan has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with its nuclear or missile programme, and the paper said it was unable to verify if the names and addresses given were correct or in any way linked to the country’s missile programme.