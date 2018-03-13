US-Bangla plane crash in Kathmandu: 5 of the world’s deadliest air disasters over the years
A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashed while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s Kathmandu, killing 49 people. The plane skidded off the runway and careened into a football field as it was trying to land. The plane was operated by the Bangladeshi airlines US-Bangla. Though the exact cause of the crash is unclear, the Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has promised an immediate investigation.
To note there have been over 500 such cases, including terrorist or other attacks. Of these, 198 have involved at least 100 fatalities, 33 have had at least 200 fatalities, 8 have had at least 300 fatalities, and 4 have had at least 500 fatalities. Here are the 5 worst aviation disaster and plane crashed in history that the world will never forget:
Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH 370)
Malaysian Airlines flight 370 or MH 370 was an international passenger flight which disappeared on March 2014, while flying from Malaysia to China. The aircraft was carrying 12 Malaysian crew and 227 passengers. The aircraft has not been recovered and the cause of its disappearance remains unknown. On 24 March 2014, the Malaysian government noted that the final location determined by the satellite communication is far from any possible landing sites, and concluded that “Flight MH370 ended in the southern Indian Ocean. Several pieces of marine debris were found on the coast of Africa and on Indian Ocean islands off the coast of Africa.
Colombia plane crash
LaMia Flight 2933, a chartered plane with a Brazilian first division football team crashed near Medellin while en-route to the finals of a regional tournament, in November 2016. The crash killed 71 people. One of the four crew members, three of the players and two other passengers survived. As per the preliminary report, the causes of the crash were fuel exhaustion due to poor flight planning, failure to declare an emergency after fuel level becomes critically low and air traffic control at Medellin giving other aircraft priority to land.
Air India 855
Air India 855 flight crashed during the evening of New Year’s Day 1978 off the coast of Mumbai’s Bandra. The crash is believed to have been caused by the captain had become spatially disoriented after the failure of one of the flight instruments in the cockpit. It was carrying 213 passengers and crew and all have been declared dead. It was Air India’s deadliest accident until bombing of flight 182 in 1985.
Air France Flight 447
Air France Flight 447 crashed on June 1, 2009. It was scheduled from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. The Airbus A330 entered an aerodynamic stall, from which it did not recover and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 passengers, aircrew and cabin crew aboard. The first major wreckage and two bodies from the sea was recovered within five days of the incident but the aircraft’s flight recorders were recovered from the ocean floor in May 2011, nearly two years later. The accident was the deadliest in the history of Air France. And, was also the Airbus A330’s second and deadliest accident and its first in commercial passenger service.
Boeing 747 passenger jets
In March 1977, two Boeing 747 passenger jets, KLM Flight 4805 and Pan Am Flight 1736, collided on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport, killing 583 people and making it the deadliest accident in aviation history. The collision occurred when KLM 4805 initiated its takeoff run while Pan Am 1736, shrouded in fog, was still on the runway and about to turn off onto the taxiway. The impact and ensuing fire killed everyone on board the KLM jet and most of the occupants of the Pan Am. Only 61 people from the aircraft’s front section survived.