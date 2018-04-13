US and Pak diplomatic row may lead to restrictions on movement of envoys: Report

Islamabad : The United States and Pakistan are engaged in a diplomatic dispute that could lead to strict restrictions on the movement of their diplomats from May 1, according to a media report on Thursday.

The Trump administration has notified Pakistan that diplomats at its embassy in Washington and at consulates in other cities will not be able to travel beyond 40-km from their posts without permission, it said.

“The notice, shared with the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and sent also to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, indicates that the restrictions could be imposed from May 1, if certain issues remained unresolved,” the Dawn newspaper reported. However, both the US State Department and the Pakistan Embassy have denied any restriction being imposed on the movement of diplomats, as of now.

In an email response, a US Statement Department spokesperson said “I can confirm that there are no restrictions on the travel for Pakistani diplomats in the United States.”When asked, if the restrictions could be imposed in the near future, the US official said: “Beyond that, we have nothing to announce at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy in the US also gave almost an identical response, saying that so far, there were no restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the US, but the embassy had no information about future restrictions. The issue was also raised at the State Department’s briefing on Tuesday, when spokesperson Heather Nauert said: “I don’t have anything for you on that.”

The report said that Pakistan had received the notification in mid-March and since then the two sides have had held several discussions on the issue, both in Islamabad and Washington.