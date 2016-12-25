US allows the UN to condemn Israel

In a rare step, it enables the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

United Nations : Defying heavy pressure, the US on Saturday allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution demanding Israel to halt settlements in Palestinian territory as it abstained from wielding its veto in the powerful world body.

The 15-nation Council adopted the resolution by a vote of 14 in favour and with one abstention from the US.

In a rare step, the United States instead abstained, enabling the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

The resolution had been put forward by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela.

In the resolution, the Council reiterated its demand that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard”.

The resolution, has more symbolic value and is unlikely to change the situation on ground between Israel and Palestine. The resolution was applauded by all envoys.