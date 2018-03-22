US administration  suspends fast processing of some H-1B visas  

Washington DC : The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it has temporarily suspended the premium processing for the H-1B visa.

This move comes at a time when USCIS will begin accepting applications for the fiscal year 2019 (October 2018 to September 2019) from April 2. The suspension will last until September 10, it said.

“This temporary suspension will help us reduce overall H-1B processing times,” USCIS said. “By temporarily suspending premium processing, we will be able to…process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years.”The suspension of premium processing for the H-1B visa could hit Indian IT outsourcing companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The move could also hit top Silicon Valley players, such as Microsoft and Google, which also rely on H-1B.

Reportedly, several anti-H1B posters were spotted at metro stations and commuter trains in San Francisco Bay Area and California on Tuesday, days before the filing for the work visa begins.