US Prez to again skip White House correspondents dinner

Washington : US President Donald Trump is going to skip the White House Correspondents Association Dinner this year, continuing a boycott that began in his first year in office, the White House has announced.

The White House, however, said that the President will send his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the event, US media reported. “The White House has informed us that the President does not plan to participate in this year’s dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment,” White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev said in a statement.

“In keeping with tradition, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also will represent the administration at the head table,” Talev added about the April 28 dinner, reports IANS.

Trump’s decision did not come as much of a surprise as a few hours after the announcement, he tweeted about the “Fake News Media” and said “so much of the media is dishonest and corrupt!” The President continues to dismiss as “fake news” stories that he considers unflattering to himself or to his administration.

Trump did not attend the annual gala last year either. That boycott marked the first time a US President had skipped the Washington tradition since Ronald Reagan in 1981 when he was recovering from an assassination attempt.

The annual event — streamed live on television — features a comedian who roasts the President and the administration. The President typically returns the gesture to the press.