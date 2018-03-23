US President to unveil China trade sanctions today, says WH

Washington : President Donald Trump is likely to unveil sanctions against China on Friday, the White House indicated on Thursday, as the officials from the US Trade Representatives (USTR) said the US has strong evidence of Beijing violating its commitments on intellectual property and technology transfers.

“Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR’s 301 investigations into China’s state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure and steal US technologies and intellectual property,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said on Thursday. Officials, however, refrained from giving any further details even as USTR submitted its Section 301 report on its investigation into “unfair” Chinese trade practices to the president. Tariffs and a potential WTO case are certainly on the table, a USTR official told reporters during a briefing on Section 301 investigation report.

The administration, according to the official, is not satisfied with the type of responses the United States has been getting from China.