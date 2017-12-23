UNSC imposes new sanctions on N Korea

Washington : The United Nations Security Council on Saturday unanimously placed new sanctions on North Korea for its November 19 intercontinental ballistic missile test, limiting its access to refined petroleum products.

The US-drafted resolution imposes tough measures on energy, export and import sectors, overseas North Korean labourers, and asks maritime authorities to help shut down North Korea’s illicit smuggling activities, reports PTI.

Signed by all 15 members of the Security Council, the resolution bans the import of nearly 90 per cent refined petroleum products to the country. “On November 29, Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. This was another attempt by the Kim regime to masquerade as a great power, while their people starve and their soldiers defect. But for the international community, this is an unprecedented challenge from a defiant state. So we have levelled an unprecedented response,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.