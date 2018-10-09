United States: George W Bush’s daughter Barbara ties knot in secret wedding ceremony

Washington D.C.: Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former US President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush has tied the knot with screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne, in an intimate wedding, her family announced in a statement.

Only 20 family members witnessed the simple yet romantic ceremony, which was held at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, in the backyard overlooking the ocean, reported PEOPLE. The second President Bush on Monday took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing he and his wife, “are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter and are thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to the family.”

In the picture, the father-daughter duo is all smiles as they walk down the aisle. Barbara donned her late grandmother’s custom Vera Wang gown made up of ivory silk crepe. The couple will live in New York City, according to the statement.