United Nations seeks more resources for flood-hit Sri Lanka

United Nations : The United Nations and its humanitarian partners on Thursday appealed for more resources for flood-hit Sri Lanka that last month witnessed the worst torrential rains since 2003 in which over 200 people were killed.

Heavy rains had triggered floods and landslides in 15 out of Lanka’s 25 districts, sweeping away homes, clinics, schools, roads and water systems.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) of Sri Lanka had said the adverse weather condition had left 112 people injured and nearly 600,000 people have been forced from their homes, with thousands suffering structural damage from flood inundation and landslides.

Some 212 people were killed and another 79 still remain missing. Immediately after the disaster, UN agencies and relief partners responded with assistance in priority sectors identified by the government.

However, access to the most remote communities was cut- off due to destroyed roads and bridges. The UN said as flood waters recede and more areas become accessible, the extent of damage and the response needed is disclosed: emergency shelter, sanitation and hygiene, and health services are high on the list.

On top of this, damaged infrastructure, particularly related to water and hygiene, has increased the risk of waterborne diseases.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Emergency Response Plan amounting to USD 22.7 million launched by the Humanitarian Country Team (UN as well as non-UN humanitarian actors in the country), focuses on providing immediate life-saving and protection assistance, emergency livelihood support, and access to basic services to people worst hit.

The plan also aims to strengthen resilience of affected communities to cope with and recover from the disaster.

It targets about 374,000 people in seven districts, including the four most affected districts Galle, Rathnapura, Kalutara and Matara.

“The Humanitarian Country Team, with the support of the international community, will continue responding to the needs of those affected by the floods through the implementation of the emergency response plan, paying particular attention to supporting the most vulnerable people in the affected communities,” said Una McCauley, UN Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka and the Chair of the Team.