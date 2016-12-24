UN Security Council delays vote on Israeli settlements

United Nations : The UN Security Council has delayed a contentious vote on a draft resolution demanding that Israel halt settlements as President-elect Donald Trump weighed in and said the United States should veto the measure, reports AFP.

Egypt requested that the vote be postponed, one day after submitting the draft text to the council, a move that triggered immediate calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a US veto to block the resolution.

“The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed,” US president-elect Donald Trump said in a statement.

Trump added, “t his puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”