UN chief calls himself ‘proud feminist,’ urges men to follow

United Nations : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling himself “a proud feminist” and says all men should support women’s rights and gender equality. His announcement was loudly applauded at opening of the annual two-week meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, a UN body that Guterres called “vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women’s and girls’ opportunities.”

He said changing “the unequal power dynamics” that underpin discrimination and violence against women is “the greatest human rights challenge of our time.” He called that a goal “in everyone’s interests.”

In Guterres’ word: “Discrimination against women damages communities, organizations, companies, economies and societies. That is why all men should support women’s rights and gender equality. And that is why I consider myself a proud feminist.”

I’m a feminist: Michael Caine

London : Veteran actor Michael Caine says he is a feminist and “agrees” with the women who are campaigning for more “freedom” and equal rights. “Women want more freedom and I agree with that. I am a big feminist,” Caine said.

The 84-year-old actor, however, does not believe that the gender pay gap issue exists in Hollywood, reported Femalefirst. “I worked with Elizabeth Taylor and I got about ten per cent of the money she got. I never realised women were underpaid. I worked with Jane Fonda, and they all got more money than me or the same,” he said.