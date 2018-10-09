Ukraine: 10,000 people evacuated following explosions at ammunition depot

Chernigov: Over 10, 000 people have been evacuated after powerful explosions rocked a local ammunitions depot near the city of Chernigov in northern Ukraine.

According to RT, the area has been put on lockdown for air and land travel. Airspace within 20 km from the spot has been closed. 220 emergency staffers and 60 technical units have been dispatched to the explosion area.

The first reports of blasts at the arsenal in the town of Ichnia came in the night at around 3.30 am (local time), Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Currently, the impact of explosions in the nearby territory is unclear. Meanwhile, an emergency response headquarters has been set up. There has been no information on the number of casualties so far, First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovoy, in charge of the emergency headquarters, said.

RT reported that the emergency service crews, national police, and the National Guard have all been alerted about the explosions. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has called for additional back up.