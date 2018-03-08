UK urges ‘cool heads’ over spy poisoning
London : A senior British minister has called for “cool heads” over the suspected poisoning of a former Russian double agent, as Moscow accused politicians and journalists of whipping up anti-Russian sentiment.
After chairing an emergency government meeting to discuss the situation of Sergei Skripal, interior minister Amber Rudd said police were closer to identifying the substance that he was exposed to. The 66-year-old Russian is critical in hospital along with his daughter.