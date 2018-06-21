UK political leader blames  May’s ‘rigidity’ for Indian student visa controversy

London : The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat party, Vince Cable, today blamed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s rigidity for India’s exclusion from a list of countries offered easier student visa norms.

Cable, a former business minister in the Conservative-led coalition government who has campaigned for students to be left out of the government’s annual migration targets, branded the latest move a “retrograde step” that could damage bilateral relations.

“The government will have to show flexibility on this issue… it’s Theresa May’s rigidity which is reflected in this announcement,” Cable said at the opening of a two-day UK-India Leadership Conclave at Latimer in Buckinghamshire, near London.