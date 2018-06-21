UK political leader blames May’s ‘rigidity’ for Indian student visa controversy
Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in central London on July 13, 2016 on the day she takes office following the formal resignation of David Cameron. Theresa May took office as Britain's second female prime minister on July 13 charged with guiding the UK out of the European Union after a deeply devisive referendum campaign ended with Britain voting to leave and David Cameron resigning. / AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS
London : The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat party, Vince Cable, today blamed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s rigidity for India’s exclusion from a list of countries offered easier student visa norms.
Cable, a former business minister in the Conservative-led coalition government who has campaigned for students to be left out of the government’s annual migration targets, branded the latest move a “retrograde step” that could damage bilateral relations.
“The government will have to show flexibility on this issue… it’s Theresa May’s rigidity which is reflected in this announcement,” Cable said at the opening of a two-day UK-India Leadership Conclave at Latimer in Buckinghamshire, near London.