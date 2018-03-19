UK on high alert against Russian cyber-attack threat

Spy poisoning Case

London : Britain’s banks, energy and water companies are all said to be on high alert against the threat of a possible Russian cyber-attack amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent on British soil.

Fears that Moscow could target Britain’s critical national infrastructure came as Russia’s ambassador to the European Union (EU) suggested a UK research laboratory could be the source of the deadly nerve agent used in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. “When you have a nerve agent or whatever, you check it against certain samples that you retain in your laboratories. And Porton Down, as we now all know, is the largest military facility in the United Kingdom that has been dealing with chemical weapons research. And it’s actually only eight miles from Salisbury,” Vladimir Chizhov told the BBC, report PTI.

He stressed that Russia had “nothing to do” with the poisoning and that it did not stockpile the poison. Chizhov’s comments came as a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also tried to lay the blame on Britain, saying the UK was one of the most likely sources of the nerve agent, along with the , SwCzech Republic, Slovakiaeden or possibly the US.

Meanwhile, officers from Britain’s Special Branch of intelligence and security services are investigating death threats against another Russian dissident living in the UK, who has received a series of threatening emails linking his fate to Skripal.

Valery Morozov, 63, who claimed political asylum in the UK after blowing the whistle on Kremlin corruption, received a series of emails last week, warning: “They came for Sergei, they will come for you.” According to ‘The Sunday Times’, Morozov received threats from an anonymous encrypted email address and immediately reported them to Surrey police. When he did not reply, Morozov received a second email, warning: “Do you not care what will happen to you? Waiting for your confirmation.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador in London, Alexander Yakovenko, called for “cooler heads.” He told the Mail on Sunday that the dispute is “escalating dangerously and out of proportion.”