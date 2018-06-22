UK min quits over Heathrow airport expansion plan

London : Britain’s Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Greg Hands, resigned from his post to oppose the government’s plan to build a third runway at the Heathrow airport here.

A Parliament vote on whether to undertake a 14 billion pounds expansion plant at the airport in west London is due on Monday.

Hands, a Conservative party MP of Chelsea and Fulham constituency in London, said he had pledged to oppose the new runway at the 2017 election. It had been thought that ministers with constituencies directly affected by the expansion may have been allowed to miss the vote but the government has decided to issue a whip for all Tory MPs to vote on it.

The other high-profile opponent of Heathrow expansion in the Cabinet is Boris Johnson, UK foreign secretary, who once pledged to lie down in front of bulldozers to stop it happening.