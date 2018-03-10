UK deploys military in Russia spy attack probe

London : British police requested military assistance in investigating a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent as speculation mounted on Friday about how London could respond if a state actor were to blame.

Police extended the cordon around the modest suburban home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, the quiet city in southwestern England where he and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench on Sunday.

The pair remain unconscious in a critical but stable condition, while Nick Bailey, one of the first police officers on the scene, is now sitting up and talking after initially being admitted to intensive care. With police also hurt in the attack, pressure is intensifying on Prime Minister Theresa May to find and punish the culprits.

21 people sought treatment after ex-spy poisoning, says UK police

London : A British police official on Friday updated the number of people who sought treatment after a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy, saying “around 21” had been given medical help and support. Only three people remain hospitalised after the poisoning Sunday in the southern English city of Salisbury, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and a British police officer who tried to help them. Health officials insist there has only been a low risk to the public.Authorities haven’t said who launched the attack, but UK officials have warned of a strong response if the Russian government is found to be responsible. “Multiple people have been treated, around 21 people, including the man and the woman found on the bench,” Wiltshire acting police chief Kier Pritchard told Sky News, referring to Skripal and his daughter, who were found unconscious.