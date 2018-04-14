UK backs US military action in Syria

Washington : The British government has signaled that it was ready to back US military action against Syria, saying it was “highly likely” the Assad regime used chemical weapons on its own people and that such action could not go unchallenged.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministers agreed on the need for action at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, but Downing Street did not specify what measures the UK would take, reports CNN. The ministers said there was a need to “deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime”, and alleviate the humanitarian situation, a Downing Street statement said, reports IANS. According to the statement, May described the chemical attack on Douma in Eastern Ghouta as a “shocking and barbaric act which killed up to 75 people, including children, in the most appalling and inhumane way”.

US military aircraft spotted near Syria’s Russian bases

Moscow: Seven US military aircraft have conducted reconnaissance missions near the coast of Syria, where Russia’s Hmeymim airbase and Tartus naval base are located, Moscow’s military flight monitoring centre tweeted on Friday. Six US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft departed from an airbase on the Italian island of Sicilia, and an EP-3E Aries II reconnaissance aircraft flew from the base on the Greek island of Crete, Xinhua news agency reported. The escalation of tension around Syria comes against the backdrop of reports on the latest chemical weapons use in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma which killed 74 people including children. US President Donald Trump had earlier threatened military action against the Syrian government which he blamed for the alleged chemical attack.