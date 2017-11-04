Typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam ahead of APEC summit

Hanoi: Typhoon Damrey made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, one day ahead of the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in Da Nang city.

After Damrey landed, the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen faced heavier rains, with waves six to eight metres in height, mass power outage, uprooting of trees and damage to property, reports Xinhua news agency. Ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan provinces made plans to evacuate over 75,000 households with 386,000 people in case of an emergency. Dozens of flights in and out of the country has been cancelled. Military forces have mobilised over 44,000 servicemen and militia people and hundreds of vehicles and boats to help local residents.

Da Nang authorities have put forth three scenarios in which the city will have to respond to a typhoon, floods and high waves, even tsunamis to help ensure safety and security of the APEC Leaders’ Week slated to take place from November 6 to 11 with the participation of some 10,000 delegates, 2,000 chief executive officers and 3,000 media persons. Damrey is the 12th typhoon in the South China Sea so far this year.