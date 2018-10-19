two people dead and two police officers injured in Germany shootout

Free Press Journal
Berlin: A shootout in a German town on Friday left two people dead and two police officers injured, authorities said. Sandra Giertsch, a spokesperson for the regional police in Rheinland-Palatinate state, said that a man and a woman were killed after a shootout with law enforcement agents in the town of Kirchheim an der WeinstraÃYe, Efe news reported. “The police intervened due to a dangerous situation in Kirchheim. This required the use of firearms,” the police said in a statement. It said a female and male police officers were seriously injured. An investigation into the case was ongoing.

