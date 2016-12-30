Two injured in explosion outside mosque in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan

Islamabad: Two people have been injured as explosives went off near a mosque in Shafi Town of Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province on Friday afternoon.

Rescue officials quoted by DawnNews claimed there were two attackers, a man and a burqa-clad woman. The woman allegedly blew herself up while the man fled.

Deputy Superintendent Police Chaudhry Ashraf also said the explosion was a suicide attack, but eyewitnesses claim to have seen a burqa-clad attacker lob a grenade at a car outside the mosque which is situated close by a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office.

The DSP said two people were injured in the attack.

Further details are awaited.