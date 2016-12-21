Two aides of Dhaka cafe attack masterminds arrested

Dhaka : Two militants from a new faction of the banned terror outfit JMB were arrested on Tuesday in Bangladesh for their involvement with the two masterminds of a deadly terror attack on an upscale cafe here in which 22 people, including an Indian girl, were killed. Atikur Rahman Milon, 21, and Khademul Islam alias Khadem alias Jagoyatul, 28, were arrested with lethal weapons, leaflets, cash and jihadi books by the Rapid Action Battalion, RAB 4 Special Company Commander Mostofa Kamal said. Police had named Tamim, a Canadian-Bangladeshi who led the ‘Neo-JMB’, as the one who orchestrated the country’s worst terror attack on July 1 on the upscale Holey Artisan Bakery and O’ Kitchen restaurant in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone in which 22 people, including an Indian girl, were killed. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the cafe attack. But police believe that Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which is close to the ISIS, was involved in organising the attack. Another mastermind Sarwar alias Abdur Rahman alias Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif sustained injuries after jumping off a five-storied building in Ashulia in the face of a RAB raid to arrest him on October 8. He died of his injuries at a Savar hospital the same day. Tamim was killed in a drive at a militants’ den in Paikpara area of Narayanganj town on August 27. “Initial investigations revealed that Atik raised funds for the militant group while Khadem used to arrange accommodation for JMB activists,” Assistant Superintendent Anu Mong of RAB-4 was quoted as saying by bdnews. They belonged to the ‘Saroar-Tamim faction’ of the Islamist outfit, said the RAB officer.