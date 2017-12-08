Twitterers troll Donald Trump with #DentureDonald

Washington DC: ‘The Daily Show’s’ anchor Trevor Noah on Thursday poked fun at United States President Donald Trump, who officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but his speech didn’t seem to flow easily and people noticed it.

Trump’s announcement on U.S to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel risks causing further instability in the Middle East, but leaving aside geopolitics, something quite disturbing happened during his speech, as noted by many commentators and late-night hosts.

By the end of Trump’s speech, he appeared to slur words such as “Jerusalem” and “United States.” Following that, during Noah’s late night show, he alleged that the President wore dentures and launched a hashtag #DentureDonald.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

Further, pointing out at Trump’s speech problem, Noah laughed uncontrollably after showing the clip where Trump struggled to say, ‘God bless the United States.’ He also added to say that, “Did Donald Trump just Adele Dazeem the United States?”, referring to that time John Travolta said Idina Menzel’s name very wrong at the 2014 Oscars.

Noah later speculated that this happened because Trump wore dentures. “This used to happen to my grandfather all the time,” Noah said. “His dentures would start falling out and then he wouldn’t be able to finish his sentence. Think about it. Have you ever seen Trump eat an apple or a pear or vegetables of any kind? Have you? Think about it. Fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. There’s no part of his body that’s real.” Noah added that there’s no shame in having dentures.