Twitterati gives thumbs up as Pakistan gets first-ever transgender news anchor

— By Asia News International | Mar 27, 2018 04:18 pm
New Delhi: As soon the news of Pakistan hiring a first transgender news anchor came in, the people took to social media and lauded the decision.

A private news channel in Pakistan recently made history by hiring country’s first transgender news anchor in a country where many transgender people face severe discrimination. According to reports, Marvia Malik, a former model and also a journalism graduate, said she was emotionally overwhelmed when she was offered the job at a private broadcaster- Kohinoor, where she anchored her first show on Friday. The news of her first appearance on TV went viral on social media with people reacting on Twitter.

Transgender people in Pakistan often struggle to find employment, with many forced into begging, dancing or prostitution.

