Twitterati gives thumbs up as Pakistan gets first-ever transgender news anchor

New Delhi: As soon the news of Pakistan hiring a first transgender news anchor came in, the people took to social media and lauded the decision.

A private news channel in Pakistan recently made history by hiring country’s first transgender news anchor in a country where many transgender people face severe discrimination. According to reports, Marvia Malik, a former model and also a journalism graduate, said she was emotionally overwhelmed when she was offered the job at a private broadcaster- Kohinoor, where she anchored her first show on Friday. The news of her first appearance on TV went viral on social media with people reacting on Twitter.

‘Marvia Malik, a journalism graduate who has also worked as a model, told the BBC she was moved to tears when she was offered the job.’ https://t.co/qGtPfUoCCv — Kalpana Dhakal (@kalpanadhakal) March 26, 2018

ConTRANSulations to Maavia Malik on her new job! Hope she fulfills her dreams and keeps on being an activist 💜 — ComingOutChristine (@CJentoft) March 26, 2018

may she be blessed and have a prosperous career — 🌻 (@elfqunari) March 26, 2018

Transgender people in Pakistan often struggle to find employment, with many forced into begging, dancing or prostitution.