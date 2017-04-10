Twin blasts in Egypt churches kill 40 people, ISIS claim responsibility

Cairo: Bombings at two Egyptian churches killed around 40 people as they gathered to mark Palm Sunday in one of the deadliest recent attacks on the country’s Coptic Christians.

Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility of the attacks on two Coptic churches. Egyptian Christians have repeatedly been targeted by jihadists including the IS.

The attacks on the Mar Girgis Church in Tanta north of Cairo and Saint Mark’s Church in the coastal city of Alexandria came just weeks ahead of a visit by Pope Francis to show support for Egypt’s large Christian minority.

Egyptian officials denounced the attack as an attempt to sow divisions in the country, while the Pope sent his “deep condolences” to Coptic Christians in Egypt.

The first blast killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 70 when it hit the church in Nile Delta City of Tanta, about 120 km north of Cairo.

Images broadcast by private television stations showed bloodstains smearing the whitewashed walls of the church next to shredded wooden benches. “The explosion took place in the front rows, near the altar, during the mass,” General Tarek Atiya, the deputy to Egypt’s interior minister in charge of relations with the media, told reporters.

The worshippers had been celebrating Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar, marking the triumphant entrance of Jesus to Jerusalem.

The second blast killed at least 11 people and wounded 35 at a church in Alexandria, Egypt’s second largest city.

Copts, who make up about one tenth of Egypt’s population of more than 92 million and who celebrate Easter next weekend, have been targeted by several attacks in recent months.