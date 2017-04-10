Twelve hospitalised after trains collide in Moscow

Moscow : Twelve people were hospitalised after a commuter train collided with a long-distance train in western Moscow, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

Russia’s minister of emergency situations, Vladimir Puchkov, told Russian news agencies that “12 people were hospitalised, including six in serious condition” as a result of the collision. The collision occurred at 22:16 (1916 GMT) on Saturday when the driver of a commuter train braked suddenly to avoid hitting a person on the tracks, the Russian Railways state corporation said in a statement. Its brakes damaged, the train went into reverse and collided with a long-distance train, travelling to the Belarusian city of Brest, that had stopped on the same track. the statement said.

Twenty-eight people sought medical attention after the collision, Russian Railways said. No casualties were reported. Video footage broadcast on state television showed emergency workers examining the damaged trains while medics assisted passengers. AFP