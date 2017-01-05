Turkey arrests 5 in connection with terror attack

Istanbul : Turkish police detained at least five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack, the state-run news agency reported, according to AP.

The operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir and was ongoing, Anadolu Agency said.

The private Dogan news agency said the police operation targeted three families who had arrived in Izmir about 20 days ago from Konya a city in central Turkey where the gunman is thought to have been based before carrying out the nightclub attack. It said 27 people, including women and children, were taken into custody.

At least 14 people were previously detained in connection with the attack, including two foreigners stopped on Tuesday at the international terminal of Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport after police checked their cellphones and luggage, according to Anadolu.

Turkish media reports claimed on Tuesday that the gunman’s wife was in custody and had told police she didn’t know her husband was linked to IS.

Funerals were held in Jordan, Lebanon, Israel and Turkey for the dead and today, a Turkish Airlines jet carrying the bodies of two Indian citizens killed in the shooting landed in Mumbai.

The bodies were received by a governing party lawmaker, and the victims’ relatives and friends. Late on Tuesday, Turkey’s parliament voted to extend by a further three months a state of emergency that was declared in the aftermath of the failed July 15 coup.

Turkey imposed the state of emergency to crack down on a network linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the coup attempt. Gulen denies any involvement.