Trump visits California to inspect prototypes for Mexico border wall

Washington : US President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico in a tour that drew both supporters and protesters.

“If you don’t have a wall system here, we’re not gonna have a country,” Trump warned while touring the eight prototypes of the wall he promised to build to keep out illegal immigrants near San Diego in the state of California. His inspection on Tuesday, of the prototypes made of concrete, steel and other materials marks his first visit to California since assuming office, Xinhua news agency reported.

He is also the first president since Dwight Eisenhower to skip a visit to the “Golden State” during the first year in office. Since the construction work began in September, dispute between the White House and California, a Democratic stronghold that is at the forefront of resistance to his anti-immigration policy, has been fuelling.

The President on Tuesday showed his preference to the border wall that he promised to build in the 2016 presidential election, saying the wall should can be “see-through” and tall enough so that illegal immigration can not climb over, reports IANS.

“You have to have see-through,” Trump said when he checked the prototypes, which are each 30 feet (9.1 metres) high and 30 feet (9.1 metres) long , standing 10 metres away from the old fence. “You have to know what’s on the other side of the wall.”