Trump Tower briefly evacuated on report of suspicious package

New York : The lobby of the Trump Tower, which houses US-President elect Donald Trump’s penthouse, was briefly evacuated after a suspicious bag was found near one of the luxury stores in the building that later turned out to be a packet with toys, reports PTI. “Out of an abundance of caution, NYPD Bomb Squad is responding to a suspicious package in the lobby of Trump Tower,” New York Police Department’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information J Peter Donald said in a tweet. Video posted on social media showed law enforcement officials telling people to exit the building and people running from the lobby. The evacuation occurred at around 4:45 pm and the bomb squad was called in as a precaution.

“All clear at Trump Tower following the earlier suspicious package in the lobby,” Donald tweeted. Trump was not at the tower and is currently in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.