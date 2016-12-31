Trump to meet with intelligence officials

Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump will meet intelligence officials next week “to be updated on the facts” after the Obama administration sanctioned Russian intelligence services, expelled 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation,” Trump said. Trump’s vaguely worded statement, which did not mention Russia directly, came soon after the Obama Administration announced a series of punitive measures against alleged Russian hackings during the presidential elections. A top Trump advisor said that it is time to move on. “He’ll receive an intelligence briefing this coming week. And in the meantime, he believes it’s time to move on,” Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the president-elect, told CNN.

“I’ve been reading all the news reports about these retaliations, these sanctions put forward by President Obama and his administration. Some of them seem largely symbolic. The GRU doesn’t travel here, doesn’t keep its assets here. No reason allies will follow suit. We’re yet to see all of the intelligence reports,” she said. Trump, she noted, believes it’s time to move on to bigger and better things for the country.