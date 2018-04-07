Trump to host Qatari Emir in bid to end Gulf crisis

Washington : The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump would host Qatar’s Emir at the White House later this month, hoping to end a spat that has riven America’s Gulf allies. In a statement, the White House said the meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani would take place on April 10.

“The President looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Qatar and to advance our common security and economic priorities.”

Trump had hoped to host a summit of Gulf leaders, hoping to ease a crisis that has seen Qatar put under virtual blockade by neighbors in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. That plan now appears to have been delayed in favour of a bilateral meeting between the US and Qatari leaders.

Trump had taken a hard line against Qatar, saying the country needed to scale back ties with Iran and stop funding extremism.

Aides — mindful of pivotal role that the Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha plays in US Middle East operations — have since convinced him to take a more moderate approach.

US to update Saudi artillery for $ 1.31 bn

Washington: The United States on Friday approved a contract to sell Saudi Arabia 180 self-propelled artillery systems for USD 1.31 billion, in the latest stage of perhaps the world’s biggest arms deal.

When US President Donald Trump visited Riyadh last year he boasted that the desert kingdom would spend $110 billion on US equipment and the howitzer contract is one more step towards that goal.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, is coming to the end of a three-week US tour that has been dotted with similar signs of his close ties with Trump’s Washington.

In announcing the weapons package, the US State Department described the kingdom as “a leading contributor of political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.” According to the statement, the latest deal will see Saudi Arabia buy 180 M109A5/A6 medium self-propelled howitzers and equipment to convert these into the M109A6 Paladin artillery system.

Separately, the US also approved a USD 2.5 billion deal to sell NATO ally Germany four MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance drones.