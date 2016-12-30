Trump takes credit for 8,000 jobs

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs back to the US from overseas, while another company OneWeb will add 3,000 more, media reports said, according to IANS. Trump said the deal “was done through” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Earlier in December, the pair announced in New York that SoftBank agreed to invest $50 billion in the US and aimed to create 50,000 jobs. It was unclear whether all of the positions announced on Wednesday were part of the 50,000 jobs pledge detailed previously. SoftBank owns about 80 per cent of Sprint and in December invested $1 billion in OneWeb, a US satellite venture that aims to provide affordable internet. Son said at the time that the OneWeb investment was the “first step” in his commitment to Trump.

“Because of what’s happening and the spirit and hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they’re going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the US, taking them from other countries,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “They’re bringing them back to the US and Masa (Masayoshi Son) and some other people were very much involved in that so I want to thank them. “And OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people and that’s very exciting,” Trump said.