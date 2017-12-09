Trump snubs questions on slurred speech, to release med records

Washington : US President Donald Trump will have his medical tests next year after which doctors would release his health records, the White House said on Friday while dismissing as “ridiculous” the questions about his slurred speech, reports PTI.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was responding to questions about 71-year-old Trump’s health after his major policy speech on Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Towards the end of his speech, Trump was seen slurring and mispronouncing words like “god bless America”, fuelling speculation about his health.

“He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most Presidents go through.

“That will take place at Walter Reed (National Military Medical Centre), and those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place,” Sanders said. It is the first time that the White House has committed to releasing health records of Trump, something his predecessors did routinely.

During the campaign in December 2015, Trump’s physician released a statement calling his blood pressure and lab results “astonishingly excellent” and saying his “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.”

The doctor added that should Trump win, he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”