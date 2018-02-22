Trump pushes for ban on gun devices like bump stocks

Washington : Facing public wrath after the deadly school massacre in Florida, President Donald Trump has decided to consider banning bump stocks, a controversial device that turns semi-automatic rifles into machine guns that can fire hundreds of rounds a minute.

Trump on Tuesday said he signed a memorandum directing the Attorney General Jeff Sessions to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.

“We can do more to protect our children,” Trump said at a White House event, insisting school safety is now a top priority for his administration. “I expect that these critical regulations will be finalised, very soon,” he said.

The move comes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Florida school last week that killed 14 students and three teachers, renewing a debate over gun control in America.

Bump stock devices were not used in the Florida school shooting but it became controversial after the Las Vegas mass shooting in October last year in which the gunman used the device and killed 58 concert-goers.

“After the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, I directed the Attorney General to clarify whether certain bump stock devices, like the one used in Las Vegas, are illegal under current law. That process began in December,” he said.

“The key in all of these efforts, is that one cannot merely take actions that make feel like they are making a difference,” he said.