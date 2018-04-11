Trump pledges swift response

Washington : Amid hurried diplomacy that signalled allied military strikes may be imminent, US President Donald Trump has said he will take swift action in retaliation to the alleged weekend chemical attack on civilians in Syria.

The Trump administration, backed by France and Britain, on Monday began making a circumstantial case that Syria and its Russian and Iranian partners bore direct responsibility for the weekend deaths of over 50 people in the opposition-held town of Douma, outside Damascus, the Washington Post reported.

“It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible,” Trump said at the start of a Cabinet meeting where possible military action was discussed.

Options included the sort of largely symbolic airstrike Trump ordered a year ago in response to a similar chemical attack blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, or a wider and riskier assault, the New York Times said.

“We are studying that situation extremely closely. We are meeting our military… and we’ll be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Trump said.

He said “nothing was off the table” in responding to the attack, suggesting that a new round of airstrikes could could be carried out as early as Tuesday. Any military response that would involve significant US ground forces remains unlikely.

The White House had earlier suggested that the US and France could act together, saying that during a phone call late on Sunday, Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to “coordinate a strong, joint response”.

“If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out and we’ll know the answers quite soon,” Trump said.

Trump cancels visit to South America

US President Donald Trump has canceled plans to travel to South America to oversee the US’ response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria, the White House today said.

Trump had been due to attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima and travel to Colombia.

Vice-president Mike Pence will make the trip in his place. It would have been Trump’s first visit to Latin America as president.

France warns of ‘response’

PARIS: France will retaliate against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad if evidence emerges that it was behind a recent suspected chlorine gas attack in a rebel-held enclave, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Tuesday. “If the red line has been crossed, there will be a response,” he told Europe 1 radio, adding that intelligence shared by President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump “in theory confirms the use of chemical weapons.” France has repeatedly warned that evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Syria is a “red line” that would prompt French strikes on Syrian government forces.

China opposes use of force

Beijing: China on Tuesday warned against military action in Syria after US President Donald Trump vowed to respond “forcefully” to the latest alleged chemical atrocity in the country’s bloody civil war. At a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said his country was “opposed to the wanton use of force or threat of force”. Before a “comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation” had been conducted into the incident, no party should “prejudge the results and come to conclusions randomly,” he said. “Military means will lead us nowhere.”

China depends on the Middle East for its oil supplies but has long taken a back seat in the region’s disputes, only recently beginning to expand its role, hosting high-level delegations from both the Syrian government and the opposition.

It consistently says the crisis needs a “political solution” but has numerous times vetoed UN Security Council measures aimed at addressing the conflict — including an investigation of war crimes in the country.

Russia rejects US proposal for UN probe

United Nations: Russia rejected a new US proposal at the United Nations on Tuesday to set up an investigation to identify the perpetrators of chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The United States put forward a draft resolution to the Security Council following alleged toxic gas use in the rebel-held town of Douma that killed at least 40 people.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the US-drafted measure “contains some unacceptable elements, which make it worse” than a previous US proposal put forward in March. “From what we hear now, I am afraid they are looking for a military option, which is very, very dangerous,” he told reporters following an emergency council meeting.

Meanwhile, diplomats said that the UN Security Council will vote Tuesday on rival US and Russian drafts resolutions in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.