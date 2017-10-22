Trump pledges biggest tax cuts ever as Senate paves the way

Washington : President Donald Trump promised tax cuts on Saturday “which will be the biggest in the history of our country!” following Senate passage of $4 trillion budget that lays the groundwork for Republicans’ promised tax legislation.

Republicans hope to push the first tax overhaul in three decades through Congress by year’s end, an ambitious goal that would fulfill multiple campaign promises but could run aground over any number of disputes. Failure could cost the GOP dearly in next year’s midterm elections. The budget plan passed on a near party-line vote late on Friday includes rules that will allow Republicans to pass tax legislation through the Senate without Democratic votes and without fear of a Democratic filibuster. Nonetheless, the GOP’s narrow 52-48 majority in the Senate will be difficult for leadership to navigate, as illustrated by the Republicans’ multiple failures to pass legislation repealing and replacing “Obamacare.”

The final vote on the budget was 51-49 with deficit hawk Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky the lone opposing GOP vote. Trump wrote, “The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against……..This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!”

Trump says he’ll allow release of Kennedy files

Washington : US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will allow long blocked secret files on the 1963 assassination of John F Kennedy to be opened to the public for the first time. The November 22, 1963 assassination — an epochal event in modern US history — has spawned multiple theories challenging the official version that Kennedy was killed a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald. So the release of all the secret documents has been eagerly anticipated by historians and conspiracy theorists alike.