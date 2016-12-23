Trump picks China critic for new trade post

Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line on trade with China, to head a newly formed White House National Trade Council, said the transition team, reports IANS.”The formation of the National Trade Council further demonstrates the President-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again and to provide every American the opportunity to work in a decent job at a decent wage,” Trump’s transition team said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also added that Navarro, a professor at University of California, will develop trade policies that shrink US trade deficit and help stop the exodus of jobs to other countries.

“The National Trade Council will also lead the Buy America, Hire America program to ensure the President-elect’s promise is fulfilled in government procurement and projects ranging from infrastructure to national defense,” the transition team said.

It marked the first time that there would be a council within the White House focusing on American manufacturing and American workers, and it would work collaboratively with three other offices at the White House: the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, and the Domestic Policy Council, according to the transition team.

He has authored several books including “Death by China: How America Lost its Manufacturing Base,” which was made into a documentary film. Trump had made trade as a centerpiece of his presidential campaign, trying to appeal to angry and frustrated blue-collar voters who have seen manufacturing jobs lose in an increasing global economy. He had vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and pull the United States out of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.