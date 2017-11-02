Trump orders ‘extreme vetting’ of foreign visitors

Washington : President Donald Trump said he had ordered more robust “extreme vetting” of travellers coming into the US in the aftermath of the first deadly terror attack in New York since the September 11, 2001 carnage in the city.

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan today after a gunman in a truck ploughed through a busy bike path, an incident the US termed as an “act of terrorism”.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already extreme vetting programme. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted. Trump also changed the banner on his Twitter account to the New York skyline. His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 “high-risk” countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families,” Trump had said in a statement after the attack.