Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea

Hanoi : United States President Donald Trump has offered to serve as a mediator on the South China Sea territorial disputes, as he met with Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Hanoi, reports ANI.

Trump is telling President Tran Dai Quang he knows Vietnam has had a dispute with China over the strategic waterways.

He acknowledged China’s position on the South China Sea, and said he knew Vietnam had a dispute with China over the strategic waterways, adding, “I am a very good mediator and a very good arbitrator and am willing to help,” the local media reported.

Trump was speaking to Quang at the start of their meetings in Hanoi. He also said North Korea “continues to be a problem” and that he was hopeful that Chinese President Xi Jinping would “be a tremendous help.”

Trump added he hoped Russia would also “be a tremendous help.” He had visited Beijing last week and met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Don backs US spy agencies, but slams Putin ‘haters’

Hanoi : Donald Trump on Sunda said he backed US intelligence agencies who concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, but repeated his trust in the sincerity of Vladimir Putin’s denials and slammed critics of his relationship with the Russian leader, reports AFP.

Key former Trump aides are under US investigation for possible collaboration with the Kremlin and the issue of whether Moscow interfered with last year’s vote has overshadowed the tail end of the president’s ongoing Asia tour.

Trump returned to the subject in an early morning Twitter storm, which also saw him take a sarcastic dig at North Korea’s “short and fat” leader Kim Jong-Un.

Addressing a press conference in Hanoi, Trump was asked to clarify comments he had made on Air Force One the day before about Putin’s insistence that Moscow had never tried to affect the outcome of the US vote.

“I believe he feels he and Russia did not meddle in the election,” Trump said.