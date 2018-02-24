Trump not satisfied with Pak’s anti-terror actions: White House

Islamabad : US President Donald Trump is “not satisfied” with the efforts so far made by Pakistan in its crackdown on terrorism, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah has said.

“For the first time, we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions. We’ve seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these concerns, but President (Trump) is not satisfied with the progress when it comes to Pakistan,” Shah said on Thursday while expressing the US administration’s displeasure on the issue. He was responding to a question on the progress made in Trump’s South Asia policy which was announced in August last year.

Shah also shed light on the US’s progress in Afghanistan, saying “we’ve made significant progress against the Islamic State, reducing their presence and eliminating hundreds of fighters”.

“We’ve eliminated their top leaders, and we’re working relentlessly to target their leadership and bases wherever they emerge,” the Indian-American official added.

Trump’s NSA to resign soon?

Washington D.C. [USA]: United States President Donald Trump’s national security adviser (NSA), Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will reportedly resign from his post and will head back to the military, according to defence and administration officials. Sources that the push for a replacement comes after months of personal tension between McMaster and Trump. “General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC, and the Dems. One Republican insider explained that the tension between the pair comes from a difference in “personality and style,” Trump wrote on Twitter, reports ANI.