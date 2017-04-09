Trump nominates 2 PIOs for key positions

Washington : President Donald Trump has nominated two Indian-Americans for key administrative posts to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks and oversee his plan to eliminate 75 per cent of federal regulations.

Prominent Indian-Americans Vishal Amin and Neomi Rao will be Trump’s new IP and regulatory czars respectively as he nominated them on Friday while making many administrative appointments. Amin has been nominated to be the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator while Rao will be the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

If confirmed by the US Senate, Amin, who is currently a Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee, would succeed Daniel Marti.

He also served in the administration of President George W Bush at the White House, as Associate Director for Domestic Policy, and at the US Department of Commerce, as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, a statement said.

Amin received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St Louis. “The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice. Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

Rao has been nominated to be the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), a statutory part of the Office of Management and Budget within the Executive Office of the President. OIRA reviews regulations from federal agencies and has the power to reject rules that do not fall in line with the President’s goals. PTI