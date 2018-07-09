Trump nears decision on replacement for SC Justice

Berkeley : President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after a weekend of deliberation at his New Jersey golf club.

A person with knowledge of the president’s thinking said today that Trump has not yet communicated a final choice. The person, who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump has spent the weekend discussing his options with allies amid frenzied last-minute lobbying. Trump will announce his pick at 9 pm (local time) tomorrow from the White House. Savoring the suspense, Trump has sought to keep people guessing in the final hours, hoping to replicate his successful announcement of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The White House hoped to keep the details under wraps until he rolls out his pick from the East Room. Top contenders for the role are federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman. The White House has been preparing information materials on all four, who were part of a longer list of 25 names vetted by conservative groups.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roy Blunt of Missouri said today that they believe any of the four could get confirmed by the GOP-majority Senate.