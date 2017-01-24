Trump misspells honour in latest Twitter mishap

Washington: Gaffe-prone Donald Trump has misspelled the word ‘honour’ in one of his first tweets as US President, evoking both amused and critical responses from netizens.

“I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!”, Trump, an avid Twitter user, tweeted shortly after assuming office.

Instead of using the US spelling of ‘honored’ or even the British spelling ‘honoured’, Trump decided to spell it in a completely different (and incorrect) way.

The tweet was quickly deleted and re-posted with the correct spelling, but not before a number of people had replied querying the President’s spelling.

“Good grief. Four more years of this,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another accused the 70-year-old Republican of being “the most illiterate president ever”.

“Its kinda fitting that he doesn’t know how to spell “honor” lol.” In December, Trump had tweeted that China had ripped a US Navy research drone out of international waters in an ‘unpresidented’ act. It was soon corrected to ‘unprecedented.’

In February, he also boasted about his performance at CNN’s Republican debate in Houston, tweeting, “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”–PTI