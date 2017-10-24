Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / World / Trump made me cry: widow of slain US soldier

Trump made me cry: widow of slain US soldier

— By Agencies | Oct 24, 2017 12:10 am
FOLLOW US:

“The only way he remembered my husband’s name was because he told me he had my husband report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David.”

Washington : President Donald Trump struggled to remember the name of the US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger when he called the man’s widow for condolences, the woman told ABC on Monday. “Yes, the president said that he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyways and I was — it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it,” Myeshia Johnson, the widow of the late Sergeant La David Johnson, said on the Good Morning America TV programme. Trump “couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” she said.

“The only way he remembered my husband’s name because he told me he had my husband report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David.”


Trump responded quickly via Twitter. “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” he said.

The widow, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, said that she “heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband name and that hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” That, she said, “made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier.” Johnson was among four US soldiers killed in a jihadist ambush October 4 in Niger, where Islamic State fighters have established a presence. The Miami native’s body was returned home on October 17.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…